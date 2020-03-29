SHREVEPORT, La. - Funeral services have been set for one of Caddo's first COVID-19 victim, Reverend Ronnie Hampton.
Open viewing is set for Tuesday at Precious Memories Mortuary on Greenwood Road from 1-5 p.m. Only ten people will be allowed in at a time.
Graveside services are set for Wednesday at Richwood Memorial Gardens in Monroe at 1 p.m. A memorial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to New Vision Community Church and Takin It To the Streets at P.O. Box 4007, Shreveport, LA 71133.