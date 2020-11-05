SHREVEPORT, La-- Coronavirus cases are on the rise again. Medical experts say now is the time to get your flu-shot.
The Department of Health offered free-flu shots for the community at the fairgrounds Thursday, to "stress-test" the operations for future vaccinations.
The drive-thru clinic serves two purpose: equip the community with the necessary protection against the flu and act as a mass vaccination exercise.
COVID-19 vaccinations are still in the works, but they could be an option soon.
Martha Whyte with the Louisiana Department of Health says a drive-thru could be necessary to vaccinate many people in the future.
If you weren't able to attend the fairgrounds, drive-thru clinics for flu shots will be available Friday, November 6th at every health unit in each parish in the northwest corner of the state.
Flu vaccinations are free, even if you don't have insurance.