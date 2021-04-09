SHREVEPORT, La. -- Autism is the most common developmental disability, more so than deafness, blindness and intellectual disability combined. One in 54 children is diagnosed with autism.
Icela Williams’ son, Addis, is one of them. Williams noticed that Addis was slow to do things like crawling and speaking. After months of seeking answers, she found the Children’s Center at The School of Allied Professions at LSU Health Shreveport.
There, he received an autism diagnosis and began ABA therapy.
“ABA, Applied Behavioral Analysis, is a very structured intensive therapy,” said Michelle Yetman, a clinical psychologist with LSU Health Shreveport. “Many children with autism don't need ABA therapy their whole life, but they really benefit from a year or two of very intensive ABA therapy to get them ready for transfer to the school system.”
Finding Yetman and The Children’s Center has been incredibly helpful for Addis, Williams said.
“Having knowledgeable people around you to give you the right material, the right resources, and the right tools and techniques to handle your child is everything,” she said.
Williams and Yetman say if you suspect your child is autistic, you should seek evaluation immediately. The earlier a child gets intervention, the better the long-term prognosis.
“My advice would be to just listen to your intuition. And keep pushing forward and do not stop pushing for the answers that you're looking for,” Williams said. “Do not settle for any therapist until you find the right therapist.”
Yetman says one of the biggest challenges children with autism face is feeling like they are different, but not understanding the reason.
“They may not know why they're different, and they don't know how to improve that situation. And so what's helpful about actually getting an accurate diagnosis, is that diagnosis can drive treatment, and it can help improve the situation. Because if you know what's causing your challenges in life, you're better equipped to learn the skills you need to learn to solve them,” she said.
Autism is a spectrum disorder, with a broad range of challenges. Not all autism diagnoses are alike.
Some of the early signs that a child may show signs of autism include:
- Delays in speaking, smiling or laughing
- Not making eye contact
- Aversion to loud noises
- Repetitive behavior
- Delays in developmental milestones like crawling or walking
- Being upset by minor changes in routine
- Not understanding other people’s emotion
-----
If you think your child may be showing signs of autism, call The Children’s Center at LSU Health Shreveport’s School of Allied Health Professions at 318-813-2960.