SHREVEPORT, La -- The liver is the largest internal organ in our bodies. It functions as a filter and is also our body’s largest protein producer. When something goes wrong with the liver, it can be detrimental to a person’s health.
As many as 4.5 million Americans have liver disease. There are many different types, a few of which are cirrhosis, hepatitis and fatty liver disease.
While it can sneak up on a person, sometimes without obvious symptoms, there are some things you can look for. Chronic fatigue, dark colored urine and a yellowing of the skin and eyes can be signs of problems with your liver. Dr. Cara Permenter, a general practitioner with CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health said there are other lesser known symptoms.
“Are they bruising easy? Are they noticing more bruises from just minor traumas?” Permenter said. “Lower extremity swelling can be linked to liver disease, because our liver is responsible for producing our proteins. And so if your protein is low, that can cause swelling.”
In addition, Permenter said there are other symptoms that many attribute simply to aging.
“Easy bleeding is another thing we ask about. You might even notice, you know, little, more dilated blood vessels on this on the skin surface that can be related to liver disease,” she said.
Pain can also be a symptom of liver disease. But sometimes that pain can mask itself as something else entirely.
“Some people have tenderness of their liver. And they might tell you that I'm having belly pain on my right side. And that is another symptom that they can have of liver disease,” Permenter said. “Another less commonly known symptom is shoulder pain on that right side. Referred pain from your liver can go to your shoulder. Not a lot of people know that.”
If you or someone you know has any of these symptoms, check with your doctor. If issues are caught in time, the liver can often heal itself. Left unchecked, liver disease can be fatal.
----
