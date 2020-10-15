SHREVEPORT, La. -- Election Stress Disorder is a top mental health concern with the primary election less than three weeks away. The condition sets in when you have a heightened sense of stress surrounding election season.
The phrase "election stress disorder" was coined around the 2016 presidential election when Hillary Clinton was facing Donald trump.
Angela Pellerin, LSU Shreveport counseling director, said one of the best ways to cope with election stress is to focus on things within your control.
If the election result isn't what a person hopes for, Pellerin said working on “acceptance” is the next course of action. Talking to someone is also a good source of therapy. Other coping strategies include minimizing time on social media and reducing news consumption.