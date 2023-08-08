SHREVEPORT, La.-- Encompass Health in Shreveport has now been open for two years this month.
But in that short period of time, Encompass Health has already served more than 1,900 patients with its advanced technology.
"The BURT is a robotic assist technology that includes virtual reality which encourages patients to bring their upper extremities through range of motion multiple times and that of course is the gold standard for neuro rehabilitation," said Shannon Graff, lead occupational therapist.
Advances in technology have changed the patient's experience.
"Tried and true therapy still does wonders but something new and vibrant like this technology gets patients excited and gets them to participate a lot more too," said physical therapist Clovis Ozane.
The typical stay at Encompass is 10-14 days. Patients are admitted after having a stroke, spinal cord injury, or fracture.
"They'll be in here working on their range of motion, sweeping the floor feeding their dog and cat everything you would normally see at home," said business development director Sam Curtis.
An occupational therapist works with the patient to help in the recovery.
"The company goal is to get 80 percent of our patients back to their home and community which is a high goal for inpatient rehab and we've done a really good job of meeting that goal," said Curtis.
An expansion is in the future. Forty beds are in place right now, but there are plans for 85.