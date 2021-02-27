Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following bayou in Louisiana... Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flood Warning for the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake. * From late Sunday night until further notice. * At 9:00 AM CST Saturday the pool stage was 169.5 feet. * Flood pool stage is 172 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage early Monday morning and continue rising to 182.0 feet Sunday, March 7. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...Expect minor flooding very similar to what occurred earlier this year during January of 2021. Expect bankfull condition to redevelop and continue through most of March on Bayou Bodcau below the lake and on Red Chute Bayou. &&