SHREVEPORT, LA. — It has been well established that exercise is good for physical health. It is healthy for muscles, bones and the cardiovascular system.
But in the last decade, research has shown that exercise is also good for the brain. In fact, studies show that it can greatly decrease the risk of dementia-related illnesses.
Suzanne Tinsley, LSU Health Shreveport Center for Brain Health associate director, says exercise increases oxygen levels in the brain.
“When we exercise, it increases the oxygenation,” Tinsley explained. “Because we've got our heart rate going, we've increased our activity, get our heart rate up, and that activity increases the good proteins in our brain that are neuro-protective in nature, and reduces some of those bad proteins in our brain that tend to cause things like dementia or Alzheimer's and those types of cognitive deficits.”
The World Health Organization recommends 150 minutes per week of moderately intense exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous training. But what about those who have health issues that make them unable to achieve this goal?
“Maybe exercising three or four times a week and do some strength training. It's best that you get your heart rate up. But what several of these studies showed was that even doing things like household activities, or just activity in itself, are beneficial,” said Tinsley. “Now, it's better if you can do some exercise that gets your heart rate up. But if you can’t, just that idea of walking, or when you have the opportunity to climb stairs instead of taking the elevator, you know, those types of things, just activity in general.”
Tinsley also says that it is never too late to start. Exercise has been shown to also slow the progression of the brain’s degeneration process.
For more information or resources on dementia-related illnesses visit The Bridge Alzheimer’s and Dementia Resource Center at www.alzbridge.org, or call 318-656-4800.