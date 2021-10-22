BOSSIER CITY, La. -- Millions of people suffer from mental health issues such as anxiety, phobias, obsessive compulsive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder. And oftentimes, people with these conditions avoid the things that bring about feelings of anxiety and fear.
But avoidance can make the anxiety worse. It reinforces the brain’s desire to run away from what makes a person uncomfortable.
One of the best treatments for these conditions is exposure therapy. As licensed professional counselor Sandi Davis explains, it is a gradual way to face fear and anxiety.
“Being exposed to what makes us anxious, having the stimuli that makes us anxious, and being able to gradually be exposed to that, with help, and with support. But to be able to do that, and then to be able to feel it, and then be able to have the success on the other side of it,” she said.
Exposure therapy does not happen all at once. It is a gradual, step-by-step process over time. And Davis says it is best accomplished with the support of a therapist, family member or friend. Davis explains the process through an example of a fear of elevators.
“It was a gradual step each session she came to therapy, where we push the button and we backed off and we just looked at it, and we talked about it,” Davis said. “And then the next time, she pushed the button and backed away. And then the next time, we push the button, the doors open and the doors close and we just watched it, until eventually, we're doing one step greater.”
Taking gradual steps to ride an elevator, or standing on the empty stage before someone who fears public speaking will give a speech, or someone with agoraphobia opening the door but not stepping through it… all of these are small steps that can help people gradually conquer their anxiety.
Some anxiety is a good thing. Our bodies have a natural fight-or-flight response that keeps us away from danger. But when anxiety and phobias are at an unhealthy level, exposure therapy can be the best way to cure it.