SHREVEPORT, La. -- Hypothermia is a medical emergency caused by prolonged exposure to very cold temperatures. The body loses heat faster than it can produce it, which causes body temperature to decrease.
When that happens, it also affects the brain, causing inability to think clearly or move well.
Symptoms of hypothermia include shivering, memory loss, exhaustion, drowsiness, confusion, slurred speech and clumsy movements.
Dr. Edward Mayeaux, a LSU Health Shreveport vice chancellor and professor, said how quickly a person gets hypothermia depends on how cold or wet he or she gets and how long a person is exposed. In this area of the world that typically sees mild winters, it would usually take a day or two. But single digit temperatures can easily speed up the process.
“On days like today where the weather is really, really cold it can happen much faster. If you get outside and start working, start sweating under your clothes and then you slow down, even that's enough to set you up for hypothermia,” Mayeaux said. “And so, when in doubt, it's better to go in and get warm, drink warm fluids, which will replace not only the fluids but your body heat. It’s always a good thing to do when it's this cold, and you're not used to it being this cold.”
A person should seek medical attention immediately if the body temperature falls below 95 degrees. If unable to get medical help, it is important to get to a warm room, remove any wet clothing and cover with blankets.