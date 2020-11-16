SHREVEPORT, La. -- Pancreatic cancer is one of the deadliest forms of cancer with 44,000 Americans diagnosed this year. About 38,000 will die from it, according to Johns Hopkins Pathology.
So, what causes it?
Dr. Christopher Snead of CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health says it is caused by pancreatic cell damage. Some groups of people are at higher risk.
“Men are more predisposed to pancreatic cancer than women. African Americans are more predisposed than Caucasians or other ethnic group, for some reason,” Snead said. “The family history, some genetic syndromes can increase with pancreatic cancer.”
Snead says even when no genetic abnormality is present, people with a family history of pancreatic cancer could be at higher risk. In addition, environmental factors could play a role, as well.
“Some studies have suggested that processed meats or things as common as sausage and bacon can increase risk of pancreatic cancer,” Snead said. “But generally that doesn't play the biggest role, as it's usually chance that causes it. But tobacco and alcohol probably are pretty big players in increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer.”
People with unusual digestive symptoms -- changes in appetite, bowel habits, or darker urine -- or with yellowing of the skin or eyes, should see a physician immediately. One reason pancreatic cancer is so deadly is because it is typically caught in the late stages.