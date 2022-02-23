SHREVEPORT, La. — Eating disorders affect 9% of the U.S. population, with around 10,200 deaths each year. Less than 6% of those with eating disorders are medically “underweight.”
They can affect celebrities, athletes and people of any size, color and background.
Eating disorders are psychological conditions that can have severe medical consequences. Anorexia and bulimia can starve the body of nutrients and cause organ failure. Binge eating disorder can overload the body and cause illnesses like diabetes and heart disease.
So who is at risk? Teenage girls and young women are more likely to have anorexia or bulimia, but males can also have eating disorders.
Dr. Jennifer Seidenberg, a pediatrician with Ochsner LSU Health who specializes in the treatment of eating disorders, says binge eating disorder is equal across both genders. She also says family history can play a role.
“There's definitely a genetic tendency to have eating disorders. So, if there's a family history of eating disorders a patient’s more at risk. And then sometimes there's a triggering incident, either a transition in life like going to college or starting high school, or sometimes it's an illness, or sometimes it's bullying,” said Seidenberg. “So, there can be a number of triggers for it.”
Seidenberg says there are often signs that someone is suffering from an eating disorder.
“So, if there's a change in their eating patterns. Sometimes kids will just try and eat healthier, and that's fine. But if you're noticing that people are becoming obsessive about the way they're eating. Or their personality changes, where they're becoming more anxious or worried, or they're hiding food, or if you see evidence of purging in the bathroom, those are all concerning signs,” Seidenberg explained. “And the earlier those patients get treatment, the better they are likely to do.”
The important thing is to get help. Seidenberg says eating disorders are very difficult to overcome without support.
If you suspect you or someone you know has an eating disorder, seek medical treatment.