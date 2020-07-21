Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAFAYETTE AND SOUTHWESTERN COLUMBIA COUNTIES...NORTHWESTERN WEBSTER AND NORTHEASTERN BOSSIER PARISHES UNTIL 445 PM CDT... AT 349 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM NEAR SAREPTA, OR 11 MILES SOUTH OF SPRINGHILL, MOVING NORTH AT 20 MPH. WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... SPRINGHILL, CULLEN, COTTON VALLEY, SAREPTA, BRADLEY, TAYLOR, SHONGALOO, BUSSEY, CANFIELD, WELCOME, MACEDONIA, ROCKY MOUNT, WALKERVILLE, STATE LINE, IVAN AND COUCHWOOD. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. THIS STORM MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. &&