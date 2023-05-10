WASHINGTON, DC - FDA advisers are expected to vote Wednesday on whether to recommend what would be the country's first over-the-counter birth control pill.
Pressure to make birth control pills available over the counter, as they are in more than 100 countries, has been building since Roe v. Wade was overturned.
Advocates want a specific birth control pill called O-Pill available to people of any age without a prescription.
At a hearing Tuesday, the advisory panel questioned whether young women would use the pill correctly, without the help of a doctor or adult.
If the advisers recommend the pill, it would head to the FDA for approval. The agency typically follows the advisers' guidance.