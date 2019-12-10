SHREVEPORT, La - Flu season is in full swing and according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is hitting sooner than it has in more than a decade. The CDC reports the flu this year has arrived about a month earlier than usual. That means it is expected to peak earlier as well, likely between now and February, when it normally peaks.
The CDC expects elevated flu activity to continue in the coming weeks. The hardest hit area of the country is the south and that includes Texas and Louisiana. There have been an estimated 1.7 million reports of the flu. Of those, there have been 800,000 medical visits, 16,000 hospitalizations and nearly 1,000 deaths.