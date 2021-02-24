SHREVEPORT, La. -- Many medical experts were concerned that this year’s flu season may wreak havoc on hospital systems when mixed with COVID-19.
Instead, officials are reporting a basically non-existent flu season.
Dr. Cara Permenter, general practitioner with Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health, said this can be attributed to a couple of factors such as more people getting flu shots this year than in years’ past. In addition, the wearing of masks and frequent hand washing has also contributed to lower flu numbers.
“People are becoming more aware of hygiene. I think this is a win for the respiratory virus season. I think these lessons that we're learning with COVID can carry on across the board for other infections. And flu has definitely been one that we deal with," Permenter said.
So, what does this mean for next season’s flu vaccine? Researchers who develop vaccines look to the previous year’s flu strains to predict variants in order to create flu shots. Permenter said that is not the only factor at play.
“It is not just the previous flu season, but because the southern hemisphere’s climate is opposite of ours, their flu season is right before when we're supposed to hit our flu season,” she said. “And so we also look at the flu strains that are common in the season right before we start.”
While researchers will not have this year’s flu season to use as reference for next year’s vaccine, the hope is that some of this year’s circulating strains will have died off by next year.