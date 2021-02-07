SHREVEPORT, La- A big donation was given to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana at a time when they could really use it. The food bank received a truck to help with food distributions as well as $21,000 to buy more food to distribute. The Food Bank of NWLA is one of five selected by the Darden Restaurants Foundation.
“This will allow us to retire one of the older vehicles out of our fleet that really has become very expensive to maintain and not dependable,” said Martha Marak, the Executive Director for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. “This just really increases our capacity to get more food out into our communities.”
Marak said they have seen the need for food in their seven parishes increase between 35% to 55% and they haven't seen the need slow down yet. She also says the Food Bank of NWLA was chosen to receive this donation out of two hundred other food banks.