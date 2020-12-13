SHREVEPORT, La-
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mississippi and Louisiana have the highest estimates of food insecurity. With our neighboring state at 31.6%, Louisiana stands at a rate of 30.1%. That is according to a study done by Northwestern University.
“Since the pandemic began in March, we have definitely had an increase,” said Executive Director for the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana Martha Marak.
An increase in unemployment led to more people needing help for themselves and their families this year. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Louisiana's unemployment rose from 7.7% in August to nearly 4.5% in October.
“Food insecurity in Northwest Louisiana has always been an issue,” said Marak. “We, at the food bank, help about 75,000 individuals every year that struggle with food insecurity. And really, in Northwest Louisiana, the numbers shouldn't be that high.”
Since March, they have seen about a 35% distribution increase. In October the food bank broke a record.
“Normally we distribute about 1 million pounds of food a month, that's been our normal pace since the pandemic,” said Marak. “However, in October we distributed 1.8 million pounds. We almost doubled our distribution.”
Cottons Supermarket in Shreveport says during this time they haven't noticed an impact of food insecurity or a dip in sales due to the pandemic. But every so often they do come across those who need help.
“Because we've seen it before,” said Cottons Grocery and market Manager Yousself Helwni. “We've always saw it, people walking in and, you know, ask for help.”
Cottons Grocery does help out from time to time with food insecurity.
Here are a few ways you can help:
- Reach out to family and friends to see if they know anyone who may need help
- Donate food or money directly to your local food bank
- Restaurants can donate unused frozen food to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. They will pick up the food from any participants
- Grocery stores can donate any surplus foods to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana
If you need help, here is what you can do:
- You can start by calling your local food bank. In Northwest Louisiana, that number 318-675-2400. They will direct you to your closest food pantry or where a hot meal is being served
- You can apply for food stamps with the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP) here
- You can also call the USDA National Hunger Hotline for immediate assistance at 1-866-3- HUNGRY or 1-866-3 HAMBRE in Spanish
- Visit Food Assistance | USAGov for more information