SHREVEPORT, La. — Rick Brinkley was at the top of his career. He had been a pastor, an Emmy nominated television producer for the “Sally Jessy Raphael” show, a successful businessman and was elected to the Oklahoma State Senate in 2010 and again in 2014.
But less than two years after the most recent senate victory, it all fell apart due to a gambling addiction. Now, he’s sharing his story to help others bring their addiction into the light.
Brinkley grew up without vices.
"To this day, I've never had a drink of alcohol in my life,” said Brinkley. “I've never used a drug in my life."
But when he walked into a casino with a group of friends, his world changed instantly.
"At that point, it was over,” he said.
Brinkley said it was like walking into a snow globe.
"Everything outside of that building disappeared,” he explained. “Nobody asked me for anything. Nobody wanted anything. I could just sit there and mindlessly focus on nothing."
The gambling addiction started immediately. It wasn't money he craved. It was the escape.
"It's the same, I think, for a lot of addictions, whether it's drugs or alcohol, it's the escape,” Brinkley said. “It numbs you to what is going on around you."
And like other addictions, it is a progressive disease, meaning it continues to get worse.
“It’s a brain thing,” said Brinkley. “The chemistry of the brain kicks into action and you have the exact same kind of reaction — a gambler does in a casino — as somebody else does when they’re taking a hit.”
But unlike other addictions, it is easier to hide.
“Literally no one, no single human being knew I had a gambling problem," Brinkley said.
Until they did.
His former employer, the Better Business Bureau of Tulsa, discovered Brinkley, its chief operating officer, had been taking money. And the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called.
He resigned his senate seat.
“When the story broke, and I was breaking news on my friends’ phones, I had to get to my family as soon as possible,” Brinkley said.
Brinkley pleaded guilty to wire fraud and tax evasion in connection with the embezzlement of over $1.8 million. Much of it was used to cover gambling losses.
“I lost everything because of the laws I broke trying to keep my addiction going,” he said.
And in a twist of irony, the feeling of escape he craved from gambling ended up costing him his freedom.
“I ended up spending three years in prison and have a felony on my record,” Brinkley said.
After prison, he went to a treatment facility in Shreveport, a community he says holds a special place in his heart, because it is where he got his life back together.
“I was an incredibly broken human being, and ended up going to the Center for Recovery in Shreveport,” he said.
He has not gambled since.
“I’m going to hold onto the people who love me,” he said. “I’m going to hold onto my financial resources. I’m going to hold onto everything I’ve got.”
And now he’s helping others by telling his story. Brinkley says one big step to recovery is to “own your garbage.”
“If you’re always afraid that somebody is going to find something out about you, it ultimately controls you. Addiction is a horrible place to live.” Brinkley said. “Now I’ve got nothing to hide. And when you live in that space, it’s the happiest you’ve ever been in your life.”
Brinkley encourages anyone with a gambling problem to get help. He says addicts are able to compartmentalize and even consider gambling to be a hobby. He says they can convince themselves they are enjoying it while they are actually completely destroying their lives.
But it will all eventually come crashing down.
Brinkley says if you have a loved one you think may have a gambling problem there are a few signs to watch out for. Someone may have a gambling problem if they are gone for long periods of time without telling you where they have been, if money often goes missing, and if they seem secretive. He also says they may often smell like smoke, or use cologne to cover the casino smell.
If you or someone you love may have a gambling problem, call or text 1-877-770-STOP.