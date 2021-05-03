SHREVEPORT, La. - May is Melanoma Awareness Month and an ArkLaTex clinic is offering free melanoma screenings on Monday.
ArkLaTex Dermatology will offer the screenings at its Shreveport office at 1811 East Bert Kouns and its Bossier City office at 2300 Hospital Drive.
The screenings are from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at both locations.
Each screening includes a visual check. Melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, can be effectively treated when identified at an early stage.
Registration for the screening is available online at wkhs.com under "Classes and Events" or by calling the Willis-Knighton Community Education helpline at (318) 212-8225.