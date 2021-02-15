SHREVEPORT, La. -- With temperatures dipping into the single digits area wide, it is important for anyone venturing outdoors to stay warm and covered as much as possible to prevent frostbite.
Frostbite is basically freezing of the skin. It is a potentially permanent condition that happens when parts of the body -- like the nose, ears, fingers or toes -- are injured by exposure to ultra cold weather or water.
If the exposed skin freezes badly enough, a person can actually lose not only the skin, but the whole body part that was frostbitten.
Dr. Edward Mayeaux, professor of family medicine, vice chancellor for clinical affairs and senior associate dean for population health and primary care at LSU Health Shreveport, says frostbite can happen fast and certain people are more at risk.
“It can happen extremely quickly if the temperature is very cold, or if the extremity or the exposed part of the body is wet,” said Mayeaux. “It can also happen more in people who are older who have peripheral vascular disease or heart disease, or they have poor circulation in any part of the body. That part is more prone to frostbite. It can literally happen in minutes, if all the factors line up.”
The earliest stage of frostbite is called frostnip. The skin turns red and begins to hurt. This is the body’s way of saying it is time to go inside. The second stage is superficial, or surface frostbite, during which the skin turns gray because blood is no longer flowing in the area. If the skin continues to freeze, it will reach stage three, severe frostbite.
“As it continues, it will spread out and get worse over time. And it unfortunately goes numb. So you don't have that pain signal anymore,” said Mayeaux. “If it hurts, and then quits hurting and you're still in the cold, that's a bad sign. Get inside.”
A person with frostbite should be seen by a healthcare provider immediately.
“If you think you have frostbite, do not use that extremity, do not walk on those toes, that will actually make it much worse. We'll use warm water, never hot water, never heat lamps never over the stove. Just warm water. So you get very gradual slow heating of the tissue. And that minimizes the trauma,” explained Mayeaux. “And then later you’ve got to deal with the consequences of what happened. So the tissue that dies, you can't save it. And that's why it's so important that at the earliest signs you get in and get warm.”
Frostbite, whether surface or severe, can have detrimental effects including nerve damage, permanent numbness and loss of skin. So, it is imperative to stay covered and warm during extremely cold weather. Parents should also keep their eyes on kids playing outside in the snow and bring them inside at the first signs of red, hurting skin.