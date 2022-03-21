SHREVEPORT, La. — March Madness in is full swing, less than two months after Louisiana mobile sports betting went live on Jan. 28. While it is a fun time for many to enjoy the weeks of filling out brackets and cheering on their favorite college hoops teams, for others it brings a temptation that can be devastating to families and finances.
According to the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling, an estimated $10 billion has been wagered on the basketball championship games in years past. On average, the Problem Gambling Helpline receives between 10% to 15% more calls during the month of March, which is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
An estimated 2 million people in the U.S. have a gambling addiction. Another 4 to 6 million are estimated to have a gambling problem.
LACG executive director Janet Miller says if someone talked about gambling in the past as something they did for fun, but no longer talk about it even though they’re doing it, that could signal a problem. Secrecy is a red flag, as is a loss of financial stability.
“Because oftentimes, we do tend to want to hide things and keep away from other people the problems we have,” Miller said. “The other part I look for is people who are working, and working hard, and working maybe more than one job, and yet they're not really ever making ends meet financially. Or they're borrowing, or they're writing checks before things have cleared, or they seem to have a lot of payday loans, which are really high interest.”
Miller says this can happen because people with gambling problems are chasing wins and losses.
“Many people who become addicted to gambling will have a sense of, ‘I'm winning, I'm feeling hot, lucky, you know, I'm on top of it. And so. I'll chase my winnings,’” she said. “Other people also chase their losses. So, they believe that maybe they can turn that corner, they can become lucky again, and they will win again. So, they chase their losses. So, they throw more money into this addiction, that creates more of a problem for them financially.”
Miller says the state of Louisiana is working on a prevalence study, so exact numbers are not available yet. But she says she is certain the numbers of people with a gambling addiction will increase due to the accessibility of online and mobile sports betting.
If you or someone you know may have a problem with gambling, call or text 1-877-770-STOP, or chat online at www.helpforgambling.org.