SHREVEPORT, La. — It was an exciting day at LSU Health Shreveport Friday.
It was Match Day. It is the day when 140 graduating medical students find out where they will begin their medical careers.
Hundreds of family and friends were gathered at the LSU Health atrium to hear where each graduate would be headed next. After four years in undergraduate school, each student spent four years of medical school at LSU Health Shreveport. The students each chose their first, second and third preference of hospitals.
Other than one graduate who chose to take a year to pursue research studies, 100% of the graduates were matched for residency programs; 31.2% of those will start residency at LSU Health Shreveport and 44.5% will stay in Louisiana. This is critical, with Louisiana facing a significant shortage of healthcare providers.
There were also a few couples who found out whether they would be able to continue at the same hospitals or even the same towns. So as these doctors opened envelopes on the stage, they learned the next step in their medical journeys.
“Over the past several months now, we’ve been interviewing for different residency positions,” said Mark Alvarez, whose chosen specialty is obstetrics and gynecology. “And today’s the day we find out where we are heading and what we’ll be doing.”
Ashley Deville (internal medicine) and Blaine Bulloch (ophalmology) met in med school and are currently engaged.
“I’m very hopeful in us being together, creating our family together and living together. It’s very important to us,” said Deville. “So this day’s very important for us to stay together. So, I’m excited.”
“This day’s a great day of celebration for everyone here,” said Bulloch. “The camaraderie and trials and tribulations we’ve overcome, it’s a day to get to celebrate everyone.”
Alvarez, Bulloch and Deville all got their first choice and will be staying here at LSU Health Shreveport.
One fun little tradition continued Friday. The names are called in random order.
Each graduate while onstage contributes some cash to an LSU bag, and the last student called gets to keep the cash. It is a nice way to celebrate the end of medical school and the beginning of the next part of the medical journey.