SHREVEPORT, La. -- There's a form of strep maybe not so well known that doesn't give someone a sore throat, but instead can be life-threatening for newborns.
Group B strep (GBS) is bacteria called group B Streptococcus and commonly lives in people’s gastrointestinal and genital tracts. It is usually harmless to adults.
But it is one of the earliest and most dangerous health threats infants can face as they enter the world. Babies can be protected from GBS when their mothers are treated prior to birth.
"It's treated with a type of penicillin, which is very easy to get and very easy to treat. And that alone can keep your baby from having this group B strep, which can be very devastating. It can be deadly," said Dr. Sara Serio, a neonatologist and medical director of Christus Highland NICU. "Sometimes it can just cause breathing problems, but it's very treatable. So, we want people to know about it so they can make sure they're tested and treated so that their baby is fine. Because there's a fine difference between this easy treatment and possible death."
Pregnant women can pass Group B strep to their newborns in the womb or as they give birth. So, treatment for GBS is given during labor.
"Moms are given a variation of penicillin, an antibiotic that covers the group B strep, and that is given during labor. And we want them to get it, optimally at least a couple of doses of that, or at least one within a good time period, which is usually four hours before delivery. So that can cover and get rid of that group B strep so that the baby doesn't get sick," said Serio.
Group B strep is carried by 20-30% of adults. It is important for pregnant women to have regular medical visits and to be tested for GBS.
July is Group B Strep Awareness Month.