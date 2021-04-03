HARLETON, Tx - $4,000 was donated to Jake Jackson, a second grader at Harleton Elementary, who is undergoing treatment for Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma after his diagnosis in December of 2020.
Harleton Elementary and Harleton High School raised the money during a day when students paid money to wear a hat to school. The students wanted to give the check, along with a baseball cap from the high school team and candy, to Jake in-person. Jake had a very warm welcome in a car ride surrounding by his classmates.
We spoke with his dad, Jason Jackson. He said that Jake has been doing amazing with his treatments. So far he's only been a little nauseous and lost his hair but he's still his normal self.
The Jackson family is currently in Dallas for Jake's treatment. He is on his fourth round of chemotherapy with two left to go.
Click here to read our first story with Jake and his family.