SHREVEPORT, La. — Over the last eight months, 650 children in 33 countries have developed a case of severe hepatitis. At least 38 of the children required liver transplants. Nine have died. Experts are baffled and still have not come up with a solid answer as to its cause.
One leading theory is that it could be caused by an adenovirus, specifically adenovirus 41, which usually causes respiratory and gastrointestinal symptoms. But the virus on its own is not known to be dangerous or to cause hepatitis. So, it could be that the virus has mutated, or there is a co-factor — something combined with the virus to make it more dangerous.
Dr. Joseph Bocchini, an infectious disease and pediatrics physician with Willis Knighton Health System, says experts are looking at possible explanations.
“One of the co-factors that people are looking at, is have these children had COVID before? And did that COVID infection set them up for a different response to a virus that has been commonly present? Or has some other virus appeared that has set the child up for a different outcome with this adenovirus infection?” Bocchini explained.
Bocchini says these are both still hypotheses. He says they still do not know for sure why these kids have developed severe hepatitis. About half the children were found to have adenovirus 41.
“Now, whether it's the cause, or whether it's sort of a contributing factor, with something else being responsible, or aiding in the severity of disease, is not yet known,” Bocchini said. “So, a lot of work is being done to try and determine exactly why we're seeing this, and what the specific cause is.”
He also stresses these are rare cases.
Children with this form of hepatitis typically start with symptoms of a stomach bug. If that is followed by darker urine, yellowing eyes or skin, or lighter stools, seek immediate medical attention.