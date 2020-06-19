In today’s Healthwatch 3, Dr. Wyche Coleman from Willis Knighton Eye Institute talks about Cataracts, Keratoconus, and Covid-19.
Healthwatch 3 Dr. Wyche Coleman: Cataracts, Keratoconus, and Covid-19
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- 3 women shot Sunday in drive-by in Shreveport
- 'Hurricane Chris' charged with homicide after claims of self-defense disputed
- Minden council member under fire for social media post
- Post office employees upset over supervisor's social media posts
- Caddo School Board outlines possible school reopening options
- Shreveport store removed from JCPenney closing list, for now
- Group pressures businesses to join campaign against police brutality
- Caddo commissioner clashes with concerned citizen over Juneteenth resolution
- Brother, sister dead in multi-vehicle crash in Bossier City
- Arrest made in deadly crash that claimed DeSoto deputy's life
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.