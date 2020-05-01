In today’s Healthwatch 3 Dr. Wyche Coleman from Willis Knighton Eye Institute talk about PanOtix, cataracts, and Coronavirus.
Weather Alert
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN LOUISIANA... BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE AFFECTING WEBSTER AND BOSSIER PARISHES. ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ARKANSAS...LOUISIANA... BAYOU DORCHEAT NEAR SPRINGHILL AFFECTING WEBSTER AND COLUMBIA PARISHES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. CAUTION IS URGED WHEN WALKING NEAR RIVER BANKS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. A FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. ALL INTERESTED PARTIES SHOULD TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS IMMEDIATELY. FOR MORE HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, COPY AND PASTE THE FOLLOWING WEBSITE ADDRESS INTO YOUR FAVORITE WEB BROWSER URL BAR: WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=SHV ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE BODCAU BAYOU AT BAYOU BODCAU LAKE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 176.5 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 172.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * RECENT ACTIVITY...THE MAXIMUM RIVER STAGE IN THE 24 HOURS ENDING AT 10:00 AM CDT FRIDAY WAS 176.7 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL TO 175.8 FEET WEDNESDAY MORNING. &&
Watch Live
Healthwatch 3 Dr. Wyche Coleman: PanOtix, cataracts, and Coronavirus
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Gunman stood over officer and fired multiple times, affidavit says
- Doctor living in RV claims harassment by neighbor
- Suspect arrested in aggravated kidnapping of juvenile
- Interactive map reveals area hot spots for coronavirus
- AG Landry asks Gov. Edwards to consider reopening churches
- Ventilator: A matter of life or death
- Sheriff: Drugs, weapons seized in traffic accident with deputy
- SPD: 7 Shreveport businesses hit by overnight break-ins and attempts
- Louisiana: Stay-at-home until May 15, then some reopening
- Bossier City restaurant owner hopes to bring back the drive-in theatre
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.