In today’s Healthwatch 3 Dr. Wyche Coleman from Willis Knighton Eye Institute talk about PanOptix and cataracts.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Local college student says package went missing after shipping from Shreveport USPS
- Emergency auction set for Wyndham Garden Hotel in Shreveport
- Homicide suspect caught on trail cam on lease where remains found
- Unrestrained teen driver killed in Webster Parish crash
- Woman killed during police chase named
- Chaos ensues after council vote on CAO fails
- January restaurant inspections in Caddo-Bossier
- Passerby finds teen shot to death in Shreveport
- Friends remember woman killed in police chase
- Tyler Perry's nephew found dead in Union Parish prison
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.