SHREVEPORT, La. - To mark American Heart Month, the American Heart Association is focusing on education, advocacy and fundraising this February. Each Friday of the month, you're encouraged to wear red, snap a pic and send it to pics@ktbs.com.
National Wear Red Day, which is officially Friday, Feb. 5, has seen everything from landmarks to news anchors and neighborhoods to online communities “Go Red” in support of the eradication of heart disease and stroke in women.
Since February is Heart Awareness Month, CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System wants to help make the ArkLaTex healthier. During this month, KTBS 3's Linnea Allen will air stories with heart patients, and interview cardiologists about the warning signs and symptoms, and how to prevent heart disease.
According to a report from the American Heart Association, the statistics about heart disease in this country are sobering:
- Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States.
- Coronary heart disease accounted for approximately 13% of deaths in the United States in 2017, causing 365,914 deaths.
- Someone in the United States has a stroke every 40 seconds on average.
- When considered separately from other cardiovascular diseases, stroke ranks number five among all causes of death in the US, causing 146,383 deaths in 2017.
- In 2017, stroke accounted for about one of every 19 deaths in the United States.
- From 2013 to 2016, 57.1% of non-Hispanic (NH) Black females and 60.1% of NH Black males had some form of cardiovascular disease.