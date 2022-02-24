SHREVEPORT, La. — Sally Wood is a former harp player with a sunny disposition and a will to live life to the fullest.
But due to arthritis in her knees and a sedentary lifestyle, Wood found herself with a heart condition. Had it not been for a request six years ago from her daughter, she may not be here today.
“She said every year on your annual physical, go to the heart doctor also,” Wood said. “So I did.”
She has been religious about her checkups, and had no problems until last year. She had clear scans. But she had one symptom.
“Occasionally when I woke up, I could feel my heart beating a little fast, but it was gone, like in about 20 seconds or so,” Wood said.
After a chemical stress test and heart catheterization, it was discovered that she had 99% blockage.
“They call it the widow maker vein,” said Wood.
She received a stent to clear the blockage.
“I was awake the whole time and got to see my heart beating. And it looks like a little man. So, he was dancing around," Wood said.
After the procedure, she was sent to Christus Cardiac Rehab, where Cheryl Crain is an exercise physiologist. Crain says rehab is important for recovery because it teaches patients how to reduce risk factors.
“We are a certified Pritikin program here, and we do an intensive program where we not only do exercise, but we include dietary guidelines and diet, and also include the healthy mindset,” Crain said.
“They were awesome,” Wood said with a smile. “They taught me how to cook, how to move. They were encouraging.”
She went three days a week for six weeks, two hours each time.
“They name everybody, and they called me determined, because I was determined to get this done,” Wood said.
“Sally was such a positive person to be around, and she had a lot of motivation to come to the program,” Crain said. “She had very good results with her program.”
Sally lost 15 pounds while in rehab. She has lost 40 pounds this year. She said her motivation came from a sign on the door of the rehab facility.
“A saying that says, ‘Remember your WHY.’ And every time I walked through that I kept thinking my ‘why’ is to stay alive,” said Wood.
So she has taken all the lessons she learned from Christus Cardiac Rehab — how to choose the right foods and how to cook them, how to exercise, and keeping a healthy mindset — and lowered her risk factors for heart disease.
And she’s grateful her daughter asked her to get an annual heart exam. Otherwise, she said, she “might be dead now.”
As an added bonus, she also bought a rowing machine because, through rehab, she found that she loves to row … and is rowing her way to even better health.