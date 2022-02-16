SHREVEPORT, La. — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Twice as many women die from heart disease and stroke than from all forms of cancer. Yet, many women do not know of the danger, and therefore, do not take adequate care of their heart health.
Dr. Cara Permenter with Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health says younger women do have inborn protection.
“Women have a little bit of a protection mechanism in place. Estrogen is heart protective,” explained Permenter. “That's where the assumption that women don't have heart issues comes in. That as long as females are having menstrual cycles monthly or they’re before menopause, then they have some cardiac protection kind of built into their biochemistry that helps with the cholesterol panels and all these things.”
But Permenter says even estrogen does not fully protect women from having heart issues. It is still important to maintain good overall health to protect the heart. Being overweight, smoking or having diabetes can cause hormonal imbalances. And other factors are at play, as well.
“Making sure your LDL, which is your unhealthy cholesterol, is less than 100. Making sure your total cholesterol is less than 200. For women, making sure our HDL is over 50. HDL or high density lipoproteins is our healthy cholesterol, and an elevated HDL can help combat a higher LDL,” Permenter said. “Another big number to know is vitamin D levels, because of the impact that has with our immune system, also our heart health and bone health.”
Permenter says along with cholesterol and vitamin D levels, having thyroid screenings is also important for women. She says both low and high thyroid levels can impact heart health.