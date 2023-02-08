SHREVEPORT, La. - United by the passion to end heart disease and stroke in women, tens of thousands of women gather for Go Red for Women luncheons across the country each year.
Each luncheon is a unique event led by local leaders to meet the needs of that community. Featuring inspiration, education and community among women, the Go Red for Women luncheon is a powerful and moving experience.
Whether you’re a survivor, donor, volunteer or guest of a friend or your company, attending a Go Red for Women luncheon will not only be fun and fulfilling, it just might be the one lunch that saves your life or the life of someone you love.
The 2023 Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women is Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023 at Shreveport Convention Center. Click here for details.
KTBS 3 Community Projects Director Jan Elkins spoke with Jill Lucero with the American Heart Association about the event.
