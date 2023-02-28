SHREVEPORT, La. - Healthy Heart Month is coming to a close, but not before the highly anticipated Go Red for Women Luncheon on Tuesday with a focus on women's health. United by the passion to end heart disease and stroke in women, tens of thousands of women gather for Go Red for Women luncheons across the country each year. The 2023 Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women Luncheon is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Shreveport Convention Center. Click here for details.
The event is a unique experience led by local leaders to meet the needs of that community. Featuring inspiration, education and community among women, the Go Red for Women Luncheon is a powerful and moving experience.
There's also an online auction this year with great items to bid on beginning at noon. You can win a Hammock Cove Antigua Getaway, golf for four at East Ridge Country Club, and much more. Attendance is not required to get one of these great items, and it all goes to a great cause.
Whether you’re a survivor, donor, volunteer or guest of a friend or your company, attending a Go Red for Women Luncheon will not only be fun and fulfilling, it just might be the one lunch that saves your life or the life of someone you love.