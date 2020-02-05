SHREVEPORT, La. - When you get dressed on Feb. 7, 2020, you'll be making a potentially life-changing fashion statement. It's National Wear Red Day, and it's all about bringing awareness to heart disease.
Heart disease is the second most deadly disease in Louisiana and the leading cause of death for women in the United States. Nearly 80% of women have at least one risk factor, but the largest risk factor that can't be overcome is family history.
The Nation Goes Red in February
On the first Friday of every February, which is designated as American Heart Month, the nation comes together, igniting a wave of red from coast to coast. From landmarks to news anchors and neighborhoods to online communities; this annual groundswell unites millions of people for a common goal: the eradication of heart disease and stroke.
So on Friday, Feb. 7, wear some form of red and join together to help battle heart disease. Also, let's see your Go Red photos. Send them to ushare@ktbs.com and use #KTBSHealthyHeart. In fact, you're encouraged to wear your favorite red clothing each Friday in February in support of the cause.
2020 Northwest Louisiana Go Red for Women
Go Red for Women 2020 will continue to as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in Northwest Louisiana. This empowering evening event will focus on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives.
Writer, director, film maker, friend and keynote speaker, Rob Smat, will tell his compelling personal story and share with you highlights from his movie “The Last Whistle” which he also wrote and directed.
Fifteen years ago, Go Red For Women was born as a campaign to raise awareness among women about their great health threat – heart disease. Slowly, the campaign grew into a movement – one that not only brought together thousands of women annually but became the trusted, passionate, relevant force for change to eradicate heart disease and stroke all over the world. Go Red For Women provides a platform for women and their families to lead healthier lives, and drive collective action for community transformation. It’s not just about wearing red; it’s not just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about:
- Providing women with opportunities to prioritize and take charge of their own health;
- Building communities that support and provide access to healthy choices;
- Demanding equal access to healthcare for all women and their families;
- Increasing women in STEM in upcoming generations.
Click here for more event information and details about how to get a ticket.
The Go Red for Women luncheon continues to serve as the cornerstone event of the Go Red For Women movement in local communities. This empowering event focuses on preventing heart disease and stroke by promoting healthy lifestyles, building awareness and raising critically-needed funds to support research and education initiatives. Cardiovascular diseases, which include stroke, claim the life of a woman about every 80 seconds. We hope you will join us on our mission because about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be prevented.