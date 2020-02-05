Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. High 51F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 34F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later in the day. High 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.