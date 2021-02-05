SHREVEPORT, La. -- Heart disease is the greatest health threat to Americans and the leading cause of death worldwide, according to the American Heart Association.
Dr. Tim Danish, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon from Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health, says while some risk factors are health related, there is one thing people do by choice that puts them at higher risk for heart disease.
“Prevention for heart disease has to do with the risk factors, and there's five of them. Some of them, we can control. Some of them, we can't control. The ones that we can control have to do with smoking,” said Danish. “Cigarette smoking, unfortunately, continues to be pretty pervasive. And so that's one thing; people just need to quit smoking.”
Danish says there are three health conditions that also put a person at risk.
“Diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, those are medical problems that if you are afflicted with one of those, you need to take care of it,” he said. “You need to go to your primary doctor, you need to go to your cardiologist, if you have diabetes, you need to keep your blood sugar under control.”
Family history can also play a big role in heart health.
“Folks who have a strong family history of heart disease should be vigilant about it. So, when you get into even your late 30s into your 40s and 50s, you need to pay attention to your health,” Danish said. “So, go to the primary care doctor, get yearly checkups, and then if there's something that they detect that's abnormal, be aggressive, go to the cardiologist and have them follow you.”
Heart disease can be prevented in many cases through healthy lifestyle choices, like not smoking and maintaining a healthy weight, and treating conditions like high blood pressure and high cholesterol.
February is American Heart Month.