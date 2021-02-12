SHREVEPORT, La. -- A heart murmur is a fairly common condition.
Nearly 10% of adults and more than half of all children have a heart murmur at some point in their lives.
Many times, it is not a serious condition. Heart murmurs can come and go, and since they do not usually cause noticeable symptoms, a person could have one and not even know it.
So what exactly is a heart murmur? Cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon Dr. Timothy Danish of Christus Shreveport-Bossier Health said it is basically a sound in your chest.
“It’s actually just a noise that has to do with turbulent blood flow through either a leaking heart valve or a tight heart valve,” said Danish. “And so that's what you're hearing is basically a whooshing. It's like a rapid flow of blood through either a leak or a tight hole, essentially. So you hear it with a stethoscope, you can hear a whooshing sound, and that's a heart murmur.”
“Innocent” murmurs can be caused by conditions that may temporarily increase blood flow, like exercise, pregnancy, hyperthyroidism, and rapid growth spurts in children. But it is when they are associated with valve disease that murmurs can become dangerous.
“If you hear a heart murmur, then you get an echocardiogram, which is basically an ultrasound of the heart that looks at the valves,” said Danish. “And if that shows that there is a heart valve that has a severe leak or has a stenosis, which means the valve cannot open properly, if one of those things has gotten to the point where it's in the severe range or it's causing symptoms, then we have to do something about it.”
That can include valve replacement surgery.
If you or a family member has a heart murmur, it is important to get annual check-ups to make sure it does not turn into a more serious condition.