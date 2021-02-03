SHREVEPORT, La. -- Jenny Hebert, the normally active pianist for Saint Mary of the Pines Catholic Church, discovered that doing regular activities would cause her shortness of breath.
“Especially when I was trying to vacuum the carpet. It took way too long,” she said. “I had to stop every so often because of the windedness.”
So, she paid a visit to the Christus Shreveport Bossier Health cardiology team, and found out she had aortic stenosis. That means she had a defective aortic valve, the valve that connects the aorta to the heart.
“I was surprised that my heart had not come with a lifetime guarantee,” Hebert said.
Christus cardiologist Dr. Rodney Reeves explained Hebert’s condition: “As we age, it can become calcified. And the valve loses its pliability. And so that can backup blood in the lungs, get people symptoms of shortness of breath, chest pain, lightheadedness."
Hebert had two options: open heart surgery or the TAVR surgery.
TAVR stands for transcatheter valve replacement, and it is a less invasive procedure.
“You can take a new valve, it's crimped down, basically made to be small enough to thread through an artery in your leg,” said Reeves. “And it's threaded over a wire into the right spot in your heart.
Because the TAVR surgery is less invasive, it puts less stress on the body than open heart surgery would.
“And for a lot of people that can mean a quicker, better recovery,” said Reeves.
And that was music to Hebert’s ears.
“I play for this church. That would’ve taken me out of commission for a while,” said Hebert.
Her surgery was successful, with very little downtime. Much of the credit goes to Hebert’s doctors.
“My quality of life has improved greatly,” said Hebert.
But it is her positive outlook that Reeves says aided in her quick recovery.
“She's somebody that just stands out,” Reeves said. “Walk into a room with her, she's always happy, always has a great attitude, and really took everything in stride as we went along.”
“My positive attitude has gotten me through all these years,” said Hebert. “I knew things were going to work out.”
While Hebert credits her doctors and the latest advances in technology for giving her a new lease on life, it was something the kitchen staff supplied that brought her added joy.
“The chicken salad that they make,” she said. Before she left the hospital, Hebert requested a take home order of the chicken salad.
“That was some of the best eating for a few days,” she said with a smile.
Hebert said she would definitely recommend the TAVR surgery. She is grateful to have had the less invasive surgical option.
-----
Christus Highland is the only hospital in Shreveport-Bossier that has received a TAVR certification from the American College of Cardiology. The certification shows a mark of excellence and requires a long-term history of positive patient outcomes and quality care. The hospital received the certification in January.