Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny. High 54F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.