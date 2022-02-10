SHREVEPORT, La — Richard Leroy Moore has a family history of heart-related issues.
“I get my cholesterol problem from my daddy,” said Moore. “He died with heart problems.”
But it has never stopped him from working. At 82, he’s the owner and founder of Pro Gator Boats. He’s been handcrafting high performance boats for 58 years. A lot of them.
“Probably an estimated 30-35,000 and that’s all,” he said. “Somewhere in that neighborhood.
And he’s quick to tell you he does not have time to slow down.
“I’m not planning on quitting,” said Moore.
Moore had stents put in in 1999. And five bypasses in 2005. Stents again in 2016. Then, in 2018 he started noticing his heart acting up again.
“It just seemed that it was a little sluggish,” he explained.
He did not go to the doctor. He thought he would wait it out. And then … 2020.
“When COVID hit, I didn’t go to the hospital at all,” he said.
Then, at the end of last year he went to see his cardiologist, Dr. Jimmy Smith, who told him he could not put it off any longer. He had to have something done.
Dr. Timothy Danish, a cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon with Christus Shreveport-Bossier, says patients with valve-involved heart disease, like Moore, are seen by a team of doctors to decide which procedure would be appropriate for that person.
“One of the big factors that’s involved in that is the person’s risk status,” said Danish. “So, for example, if a patient’s considered to be high risk for undergoing an open heart surgery, then they may qualify for having a TAVR procedure.”
Moore received the TAVR surgery, which is a trans catheter aortic valve replacement.
“That’s a technique where there’s collaboration between surgeons and interventional cardiologists, where the patient has a valve replaced without having to open up their chest,” Danish said. “And so it’s called an interventional procedure.
A tiny valve is threaded through an artery in the leg. It is threaded over a wire, and into the correct spot in the heart.
“It’s amazing that they go in and replace the valve with your heart moving,” said Moore.
Recovery is fairly easy. The procedure takes a couple of hours, and the patient will typically stay overnight in the hospital and go home the following day. Moore highly recommends it.
“There’s not any stress or anything with it,” Moore said. “You’re pretty well ready to go to work within a few days.”
He noticed a difference almost immediately.
“Maybe two weeks, I started noticing the big difference in the way my body felt,” Moore said. “I guess the right word is the amount of blood that it was actually pumping.”
Moore said he has energy now and doesn’t get out of breath like he did before.
“It really made a difference,” he said with a smile.