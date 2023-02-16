SHREVEPORT, La. - As the month of February continues, so does our commitment to improving your heart health. In this Community Partners installment, we're talking about genetics and heart disease with Dr. John Evans of CHRISTUS Health.
Coming up Thursday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m. on KTBS 3 News, we'll meet a patient whose heart disease has been reversed.
Visit the Healthy Heart Month section of our website for much more. Plus, KTBS 3 is opening the On Your Side On Call lines on Thursday, Feb. 16 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. Health professionals from CHRISTUS Shreveport Bossier Health System will be taking calls and answering your important questions. That number is 318-861-5827 (318-861-KTBS).