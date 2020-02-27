varicose veins

SHREVEPORT, La - Varicose veins are not uncommon.  In many cases, they are simply dismissed as a cosmetic issue.  However, if left untreated, they can lead to something more serious known as venous reflux disease. 

Signs of Vein Disease

Signs, symptoms, and risk factors of vein disease.

According to Medtronic, 25% of the global population has this disease, but less than 1% are treated.

Venous Reflux Disease

Vein disease causes blood to circulate improperly, resulting in reflux.

Locally, doctors are seeing more and more of these cases.  Doctors at The Vein Center of Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists are performing nearly 300 procedures a year known at Radiofrequency Vein Ablation.  

