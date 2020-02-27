SHREVEPORT, La - Varicose veins are not uncommon. In many cases, they are simply dismissed as a cosmetic issue. However, if left untreated, they can lead to something more serious known as venous reflux disease.
According to Medtronic, 25% of the global population has this disease, but less than 1% are treated.
Locally, doctors are seeing more and more of these cases. Doctors at The Vein Center of Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists are performing nearly 300 procedures a year known at Radiofrequency Vein Ablation.