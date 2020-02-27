SHREVEPORT, La. - When it comes to heart disease, gender matters. Women have different risk factors and symptoms than men.
Ruth Kay, 75, is one of the thousands of women surprised by a diagnosis of advanced stage heart disease.
“I just can't believe that I had a blockage and I didn't see anything," said Kay.
Kay said she and her late husband Jerry had a healthy routine. They had to; he battled heart disease for 40 years.
"And my daughter insisted that I come see Dr. Davis and I'm glad she did," said Kay.
Dr. Davis' nurse practitioner, Amanda Lewis, said she sees patients like Kay every day.
"A lot of patients come in and say, well I'm just a little tired, but I've gained weight. Or I haven't been exercising like I used to so many times patients just write those subtle symptoms off," said Lewis.
That's what Kay was doing. In her case, she was exercising.
But she also had high blood pressure which can cause the heart to work harder. Her blockage was worse than anticipated, "so he had to stent me," said Kay.
She had 70-percent blockage in one of her main arteries.
"It was really dangerous because I didn't have any symptoms," said Kay.
She had symptoms; they just weren't like her husband's.
"I had a heaviness right in the center of my chest, and when I sat down I felt like I was a little short of breath," Kay said.
She also said she would experience a feeling as if she was falling. "You don't think there's anything wrong with you," she added.
Gender does play a role in heart disease. Women have risk factors men don't have like endometriosis and polycystic ovary disease.
Women are generally older when they have their first heart attack. The average age is 70.
Heart disease is harder to hard to diagnose in women. Women usually require longer hospital stays, and women are more likely than men to have a second heart attack within 12 months.
But when it comes to the rate of death from heart disease, there's not much difference. And the statistics are staggering. One in four women die of heart disease.
"That's why women need so badly to pay attention to their bodies," said Kay.
Fortunately for Kay, the doctors treated her blocked artery within days.
"When he got in he was going to see if he could use a balloon to open it up," she said.
She had the procedure done about four months ago at the Advanced Heart & Vascular Center Cath Lab in Shreveport.
"Cardiology has come a long way in the last 10 years since I've been here," says Lewis.
Kay is back to her regular routine now of walking. "I feel wonderful. Blessed," she said.