SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still investigating cases of unexplained hepatitis in children.
Two weeks ago only 9 cases were reported in the U.S. As of Friday, the agency is looking into 109 cases in 24 states and Puerto Rico. Louisiana and Texas are on that list.
Most children affected are under age 5. Nearly all the children required hospitalization, with some needing liver transplants. Five have died.
Health officials think it could be caused by a mutated adenovirus that causes the symptoms of a stomach bug.
So, what exactly is hepatitis?
“Hepatitis, by definition is inflammation of the liver,” said Dr. David Dies, co-director of the Liver Center at Gastrointestinal Specialists. “And it can occur for many reasons, infectious reasons, a drug that you had a reaction to, but the most common way actually is fatty liver, and that's so prevalent in the United States because 80% of our population is overweight.”
Some forms of hepatitis are curable. Others are treatable with medication or just go away over time.
There are different types of hepatitis. They include alcoholic hepatitis, autoimmune hepatitis, and five different viral types.
“The difference is mainly in the way that you acquire them. With Hepatitis A, you're eating contaminated food. Hepatitis B you either contract from your mother at the time of birth, or sexually — that's the most common way in this country,” Dies said. “Hepatitis C, you get from IV drug abuse, using cocaine intra nasally, or a blood transfusion, but that's almost unheard of now.”
There is also Hepatitis D, which is only found in people who already have Hepatitis B. And Hepatitis E is from contamination, and typically only occurs in underdeveloped countries that do not have clean drinking water.
Initial hepatitis symptoms can be non-specific and include fatigue, nausea, fever, and aches and pains. When it becomes more severe, a patient will become jaundiced, with yellowing skin and eyes.
But the hepatitis outbreak affecting children is new. So, although the numbers of infections is still low, health officials are keeping a close eye on it and investigating.
If your child has symptoms of a stomach bug that will not go away, along with dark urine, light-colored stools and yellowing skin or eyes, seek medical treatment immediately.