SHREVEPORT, La. -- The winter storm has had a huge impact on area hospitals. While electric power was maintained, the lack of water and minimal water pressure has caused major issues.
Willis Knighton still has little to no water pressure at its North, South and Pierremont facilities.
“We do have water pressure in Bossier. And so a lot of the services that we would normally provide at these facilities such as dialysis are all being done at Bossier,” said Brian Crawford, CAO for Willis Knighton Health System. “And so the same challenges that we've talked about all week have all just increased over these last couple of days.”
Dr. Steen Trawick, the CEO for Christus Shreveport Bossier, said while conditions appear to be getting better, his hospital is also still dealing with issues.
“The water is a big, big concern for us. I just got off the phone with the mayor. And he has assured us that everyone will be getting some water hopefully later today,” he said.
“We're still working through the issues in terms of working with the city on an hour by hour basis, trying to get the water system and keep the pressure up, so that we can continue to provide heat within our facilities, but also provide water to maintain healthcare operations,” agreed Chuck Daigle, CEO of Ochsner LSU Health. “And all is going well so far.”
The Louisiana National Guard and various community businesses have helped by bringing in potable and unpotable water to keep operations going at all the hospitals.
While hospitals are typically competitive, this crisis has brought area hospitals together, helping each other cope.
“It's amazing what a traumatic situation and calamity can turn into with everyone pulling together,” said Trawick. “We've seen that from our staff, we've seen that from our community. And we've also seen it from our hospital systems.”
“We all just want to make sure that we're providing the highest level of patient care we can, universally, despite the obstacles or challenges that we have in our way,” said Crawford.
Daigle agrees. “We have each other's back. We're all in healthcare to serve our communities. And we're here to take care of patients no matter where they are. And so the collaboration has been very good throughout the city,” he said.
All agreed that the community has played an incredible role, with citizens volunteering all over the area to transport hospital staff to and from work so that they can do the job of helping those in need. And hundreds of healthcare workers showing that, once again, they are heroes who will do whatever it takes to continue the mission.
“They’re an incredible group of people -- dedicated nurses, doctors, and all the other employees to the people that are cleaning the rooms and serving the meals,” said Crawford. “And, you know, the incredible community that's really rallied around our hospital and the other hospitals and provided those services to get our people here and get them home.”
“We've had upwards of 70 and 80 of our associates actually staying at the hospital this whole week. And they have been making sure that they're here from preparing the foods, we've had maintenance folks actually sleeping by the boilers to make sure that if the alarms go off, they can attend to them immediately,” said Trawick. “It's just been unbelievable to watch everything come together.”
“We've had over 200 staff members in our three facilities that have that have slept overnight in our facilities for the past three nights, again, with the road conditions and the travel very difficult. The dedication that this team has shown to provide 24 seven patient care and their expertise has been unbelievable,” said Daigle.
Hospital administrators have had numerous conference calls with city leaders to stay informed about the cities’ water infrastructure issues. They all say they understand it to be an hour-by-hour repair process, but are hopeful relief is in sight.