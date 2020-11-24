Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 514 IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CST WEDNESDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LAFAYETTE LITTLE RIVER MILLER SEVIER IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 PARISHES IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BOSSIER CADDO IN OKLAHOMA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA MCCURTAIN IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 13 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS BOWIE CAMP CASS FRANKLIN GREGG HARRISON MARION MORRIS RED RIVER SMITH TITUS UPSHUR WOOD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, ATLANTA, BIG SANDY, BOGATA, BOSSIER CITY, BRADLEY, BROKEN BOW, CLARKSVILLE, DAINGERFIELD, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, GILMER, HAWKINS, HOPE, HUGHES SPRINGS, IDABEL, JEFFERSON, LEWISVILLE, LINDEN, LONE STAR, LONGVIEW, MARSHALL, MINEOLA, MINERAL SPRINGS, MOUNT PLEASANT, MOUNT VERNON, NAPLES, NASHVILLE, OMAHA, PITTSBURG, QUEEN CITY, QUITMAN, SHREVEPORT, STAMPS, TEXARKANA, TEXARKANA, TYLER, AND WINNSBORO.