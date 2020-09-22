SHREVEPORT, La. -- Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men and is the second leading cause of cancer death in men.
Dr. Jonathan Henderson, the CEO of Regional Urology in Shreveport, said 15 to 20 years ago there were not any treatments available for advanced prostate cancer. Now, however, immunotherapy provides a way to fight it.
“In advanced prostate cancer, immunotherapy can ramp up a man’s immune system. It’s like a vaccine, and it makes your own immune system fight the prostate cancer,” said Henderson. “It adds about two and a half years of quality life to these advanced prostate cancer patients. What’s really neat is in African American men it adds almost five years of quality life.”
Henderson said immunotherapy is being studied nationally to determine whether it can be used not only as a treatment, but also as a preventative measure.
“This immunotherapy is space age stuff. And we’re looking at it nationally to see if earlier, it will affect prostate cancer,” said Henderson. “Can it take a newly diagnosed man with prostate cancer and keep it from advancing? Can it take all men with early prostate cancer and have them avoid therapies at all? And then potentially in the future, take it one stage up from that and use it as a vaccine, where a healthy man gets immunotherapy and never gets prostate cancer.”
Henderson says that prostate cancer is a very aggressive disease, but it is also very preventable. Annual screening is recommended for most men beginning at age 50 and for African American men and those with a family history of prostate cancer at age 40.