SHREVEPORT, La. - When seasons change and the temperature drops along with humidity, fall weather can dramatically affect the skin, leaving people feeling dry and itchy. October is Eczema Awareness Month, and since this itchy skin condition impacts more than 30 million people in the U.S., it’s important to be aware of the differences and avoid fall flare-ups.
Brooke Raney, a certified nurse practitioner with U.S. Dermatology Partners Texarkana joined KTBS' Alex Anderson to elaborate on the common differences between eczema and dry skin, common eczema triggers to avoid, over-the-counter remedies, and how to build an eczema skincare routine.
According to Raney, both eczema and dry skin can lead to itchiness, making it hard to tell the difference. Eczema is an inflammatory skin condition that causes dry skin, itchiness, scaly patches, rashes, and sometimes blisters mainly on the neck, elbows, and knees. If a person experiences extreme itching for unknown reasons and the symptoms above, they are more likely to have eczema.