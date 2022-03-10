SHREVEPORT, La. — Today is World Kidney Day -- a special day aimed at raising awareness of the importance of kidney function and the impact of kidney disease.
Kidney disease is sneaky, and is more common than one may think. While anyone can have it, some are at higher risk than others.
One in four people with high blood pressure and 33% percent of diabetics have kidney disease. Chemotherapy, obesity and family history also increase the risk.
Someone can have kidney disease and not even know it, according to Dr. Bharat Sachdeva, LSU Health Shreveport professor and interim division chief of nephrology and Fellowship Program director.
“Kidney disease does not have any symptoms most of the time, and that's what I tell my patients. The kidneys do not make any noise, and I wish that they did. I wish they cried or wish they made a bloody urine, or they had pain, but they don’t,” said Sachdeva. “And one in seven Americans, that's about 37 million Americans, have kidney disease. And the fact is, only one in 10 is aware today that they have kidney disease.”
Sachdeva says people could lose 50% of their kidney function and not feel it.
The job of the kidneys is to maintain balance in the body. They remove waste, toxins and excess fluids from the body.
They also balance electrolytes and control blood pressure. When something goes wrong with the kidneys, it can be dangerous.
“If the kidneys are not working, with the burger that you ate last night and all the chips that you had yesterday with salt, the salt is going to stay back in your body, the fluid is going to build up in your body, the acid levels will go up. Potassium levels can go up to life threatening levels and cause your heart to stop,” explained Sachdeva. “The kidneys are pretty much involved in every basic function that happens, to maintain the normal levels of electrolytes.”
Eating a healthy diet, drinking plenty of water, staying active and controlling blood pressure and glucose levels can help to keep the kidneys healthy. And annual screening by primary care doctors is essential, especially for those at higher risk.