SHREVEPORT, La. - Juvenile Arthritis, also known as Pediatric Rheumatic Disease, impacts 300,000 children under the age of 16 across the United States.
In adults, the most common type of arthritis is wear and tear on the body, but in children it is a different story.
"In young adults and children, they could have an abnormality of their immune system and their immune system might start attacking the inner lining of the joint at age 3, 5 or 8,” said Dr. Robert Goodman, board certified rheumatologist,. “That attack on the inner lining of the joint can cause inflammation, not due to wear and tear, but due to an autoimmune attack on the joint that would be called juvenile idiopathic arthritis or juvenile rheumatoid arthritis."
“In addition to that, some patients can contract lupus as a child before they turn 18,” Goodman said. “That happens, again, as the immune system misbehaves in children just as it does when they are adults.”
While the disease is not as common in children, doctors like Goodman do get patients who contracted the disease as children.
“They might have evolved into classic rheumatoid arthritis, by the way, we would still call it JIA (Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis). We might also see a young person, woman, or man, who is in their teen years that has one, two or three swollen joints,” he said. “They would fall into that Juvenile Idiopathic Category because it started before the age of 18.
The exact causes of juvenile arthritis are still unknown. But researchers believe that certain genes activated by a virus, bacteria or other external factors could be to blame. While there is no cure for it early diagnosis and aggressive treatment can make remission which means little or no disease activity or symptoms possible.
“Some of our earliest biologics that are used for adults, fairly quickly, were indicated for children including biologics like Enbrel and Humira. Those treatments can be administered by the child's pediatrician and continued as they are passed on to an adult rheumatologist,” Goodman said.
July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month.